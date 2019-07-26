This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Penultimate stage of Tour de France curtailed due to fear of landslides

Friday’s 19th stage was dramatically abandoned due to adverse weather conditions.

By AFP Friday 26 Jul 2019, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,083 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4742486
How a section of the 19th stage of this year's Tour was affected by a sudden, violent storm.
Image: Thibault Camus
Image: Thibault Camus

THE 20TH AND penultimate stage of the Tour de France on Saturday has been curtailed due to fears over landslides in worsening weather conditions, organisers said today.

The stage from Albertville to Val Thorens in the French Alps will now be raced over just 59km rather than the scheduled 130km.

“Following difficult weather and landslides forecast for tomorrow, the route of the 20th stage of the Tour de France has been modified,” said a statement by the organisers.

The decision means that the first two climbs have been cut from the schedule and the peloton goes straight to Val Torrens.

“Three mudslides occurred in the descent at Cormet de Roselend,” Tour Director Christian Prudhomme told AFP in reference to the opening section of Saturday’s planned route.

“One of them has damaged the road conditions and we cannot go there. It’s the only possible decision.” 

He added: “Fresh mudslides are possible — we must take the direct route.”

Friday’s 19th stage also fell foul of the weather when a hailstorm and a landslide forced an early finish to the run from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes.

That was good news for Egan Bernal who took over the yellow jersey and is tantalisingly close to becoming the first Colombian to win the race.

© – AFP 2019

 

