This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

2020 Tour de France postponed and will now start in late August

The tour will now take place from 29 August to 20 September.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 12:50 PM
22 minutes ago 139 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5074832
Cyclists go past the Arc De Triomphe during the Tour de France last year.
Image: PA
Cyclists go past the Arc De Triomphe during the Tour de France last year.
Cyclists go past the Arc De Triomphe during the Tour de France last year.
Image: PA

THE TOUR DE France will take place from 29 August to 20 September, organisers announced on Wednesday, postponing the race originally slated to start on 27 June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates, the latest ever for the Tour founded in 1903, follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s extension on Monday of a ban on public gatherings until mid-July.

While the news comes as a relief to professional cycling teams and fans, it moves the three-week race out of its traditional slot during the summer holidays where festive roadside crowds of around 12 million would be expected.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games and football’s Euro 2020 showpiece both delayed by a year, the Tour is the last major event remaining on the summer sports calendar.

As a result of the date switch, the Spanish three-week cycling tour La Vuelta a Espana scheduled for 14 August to 6 September is also likely to be rearranged.

The event is owned by the Tour de France organisers and it appears that a clash of dates will not be permitted.

“Let’s be clear on this, the Vuelta and the Tour will not be run concurrently,” Vuelta director Javier Guillen told Spanish media on Wednesday.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie