BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 21 September 2020
Advertisement

Two people in police custody amid Tour de France doping probe

An investigation is underway into a “small part” of the Arkea-Samsic team.

By AFP Monday 21 Sep 2020, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,485 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5211418
A file pic of yesterday's final stage of the Tour De France.
Image: ABACA
A file pic of yesterday's final stage of the Tour De France.
A file pic of yesterday's final stage of the Tour De France.
Image: ABACA

TWO PEOPLE WERE in police custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping at this year’s Tour de France by the Arkea-Samsic team, French prosecutors announced.

In a statement, the Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said that it was carrying out an investigation into a “small part” of Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody.

Laurens added that the two people in custody had “many health products including drugs in their personal belongings, but also and above all a method that can be qualified as doping”.

Asked by AFP about the opening of the investigation, the general manager of the French team Emmanuel Hubert did not comment.

According to details provided to AFP by a source familiar with the matter, a search was conducted on riders from the Arkea-Samsic team, including Dayer Quintana, brother and teammate of former Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner Nairo Quintana, and members of the medical team.

French media report that the search was carried out on Wednesday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Laurens added that the investigation concerned the prescription of a substance or method banned for athletes as well as help and encouragement in the use of that substance or method, and their transportation and possession.

Arkea-Samsic leader Nairo Quintana finished the Tour in 17th place, more than an hour behind the winner Tadej Pogacar. Quintana’s teammate Warren Barguil finished in 14th place, 31 minutes from Pogacar.

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie