This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Pogacar wins and Bernal destroyed on first major Tour mountain stage

Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead.

By AFP Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 5:12 PM
42 minutes ago 1,342 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203826
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma pictured in action.
Image: David Stockman
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma pictured in action.
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma pictured in action.
Image: David Stockman

INEOS LEADER EGAN Bernal’s defence of the Tour de France was left in tatters after the Colombian lost several minutes on the first major mountain of the race Sunday, as rookie Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won stage 15.

Jumbo-Visma’s Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead after the 17km ascent of the Grand Colombier mountain as his key challenger Bernal slipped to more then eight minutes behind in the yellow jersey standings.

Bernal’s Ineos formerly known as Sky have won seven of the last eight Tours and the mountain meltdown marks something of a turning point for the British team.

Dutch team Jumbo led the peloton up the Grand Colombier’s 17km climb in their yellow and black outfits with a relentless high tempo.

Their yellow jersey Roglic, third on the day behind Australian Richie Porte, attacked first, but Roglic’s 21-year old compatriot had the edge over the final 50m.

Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds with six stages remaining, with Rigoberto Uran in third at 1min 34sec, and Miguel Angel Lopez and Adam Yates rounding out the top five.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Pogacar said he bided his time and just kept up.

“I don’t know what happened to Bernal, but Jumbo set a terrible pace and some riders paid for it,” the UAE leader explained

Another casualty was Nairo Quintana, who also dropped out of the running for the overall lead.

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie