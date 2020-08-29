This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 29 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kristoff sees off Sagan and Bennett in opening stage of Le Tour

Bennett came home fourth despite an early fall.

By Press Association Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,840 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5189973
Image: Daniel Cole
Image: Daniel Cole

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT was boxed out at a crucial time during a sprint finish to today’s opening stage of the Tour de France as Norway’s Alexander Kristoff took the win for UAE Team Emirates.

Kristoff powered away at the finish, burning off Peter Sagan in the process to seal a shock win. Bennett, despite an early fall, finished fourth behind Mads Pederson and Cees Bol.

The stage, though, had earlier been beset by a number of crashes as several riders went down because of the wet conditions, including Ineos Grenadiers’ Pavel Sivakov.

After an early break away, spearheaded by Michael Schar, Cyril Gautier and Fabien Grellier, there was a crash down towards the finish line on the Promenade Des Anglais on the first circuit.

Bennett was one of the riders to suffer a fall which resulted in a wheel change, while Miguel Angel Lopez needed a new bike before the ascent of the category three climb up the Cote de Rimiez – which was taken by Fabien Grellier for Total-Direct Energie.

As the surface became more treacherous, Sivakov, who also collected a flat tyre, Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) and Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) were also among fallers in the rain.

Russian Sivakov tried to make up for lost time, but appeared to be struggling with injury to his arm and side following the crash as team-mate Luke Rowe looked to navigate a safe path at the head of the peleton.

Colombian Nairo Quintana and Julian Alaphilippe, expected to be battling out in the general classification, were both also involved in falls, as was Australian Caleb Ewan, who had been one of the stage favourites, before the pace was dropped.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

However, Sivakov – a key part of the Ineos team to support defending champion Egan Bernal – looked to still be in some trouble, with a cut to his left arm and ripped shorts while European road race champion Giacomo Nizzolo was another to be struggling to recover ground at the back.

German Tony Martin took on the role of patron of the peloton to try to keep everyone safe, signalling for a temporary halt to racing tactics with a neutralised descent to get the riders safely around the hairpins and on towards the finish.

As the final 18 kilometres approached, there was some aggressive movement again as Cosnefroy went on a lone attack.

The weather had cleared by the time the peleton approached the Promenade Des Anglais for the second time, but there was another mass collision just under three kilometres from the finish.

As the sprinters were all being lined up, it looked anybody’s race and Kristoff came through to take the line ahead of Pedersen for Trek-Segafredo with Cees Bol (Pro-Cyling) taking third place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie