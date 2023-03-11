Townsend has built his strongest Scotland side yet but future remains uncertain

WHEN IT WAS first announced Gregor Townsend would be replacing Vern Cotter as Scotland head coach at the end of the 2016/17 season, the move was met with some unease.

While Townsend was certainly a coach on the rise, some felt Cotter – who admitted his disappointment in losing the job – deserved more time. After all, Cotter’s final Six Nations saw Scotland record their best campaign in 11 years and the departing New Zealander walked straight into a new role at Montpellier which reportedly made him the best-paid coach in the game.

Big shoes to fill, but in Townsend, the SRU saw a highly-rated young coach who they feared could slip away from the Scottish system. They would have been acutely aware that Townsend hasn’t always been a man for hanging around.

Across a colourful playing career, Townsend lined out for Northampton Saints, Brive, Castres, the Sharks, Border Reivers (across two spells) and Montpellier. The former out-half retired in 2003 as Scotland’s most-capped player having represented his country 82 times.

He was already dipping his toes into life on the other side of the touchline before hanging up his boots, working as player-coach at Border Reivers before quickly climbing the coaching ladder following the club’s disbandment in 2007.

Alamy Stock Photo Townsend was capped 82 times for Scotland. Alamy Stock Photo

Townsend had spent three years years as an assistant coach with Scotland before taking the top job at Glasgow in 2012. In each of his four seasons in charge, he led Glasgow to the Pro12 play-offs and in 2015 delivered their first – and to this day only – league title.

At just 43, he stepped into the Scotland job as a coach in demand.

Five years later, he’s the longest serving head coach in the Six Nations and his Scotland team appear to be on the rise. Beating Wales and England saw them win their opening two Six Nations fixtures for the first time while also claiming a hat-trick of Calcutta Cup wins for the first time since 1972. Scotland were then beaten 32-21 by France in round three but Townsend described it as their best performance of the tournament.

Sunday’s home clash with Andy Farrell’s high-flying Ireland should provide the clearest indication yet of just how good this Scotland team really are.

Across his time in charge Scotland have grown from a high-tempo, at times chaotic team to a more conservative, kick-happy side, to what they are now – something of a mix between the two. Scotland try to play the game in the right areas but still back themselves to show ambition in possession. When it all comes together, they can be a brilliant watch.

Finn Russell remains their key man but Townsend can now spread the attacking responsibilities across a greater spread of talent. Huw Jones – who Townsend recently restored to the team after a two-year absence –and Sione Tuipulotu have formed an exciting, dynamic centre pairing and 24-year-old Ben White has shone at scrum-half. The suspended Grant Gilchrist will be a loss on Sunday but a powerful Scottish pack will still feel they have the tools to trouble Ireland up front.

Yet as is so often the case with Scotland, uncertainty and rumour swirl around in the background. It’s become an all-too familiar theme across Townsend’s tenure.

The most notable distraction was the high-profile falling out with Russell back in 2020, which saw the Racing 92 out-half dropped from the Six Nations squad following a late-night drinking session. Russell eventually played his way back into the team but was omitted again as recently as last year’s November internationals, only coming back into the picture when Adam Hastings dropped out with injury.

Alamy Stock Photo Townsend and Russell have had a complicated relationship. Alamy Stock Photo

The Russell-Townsend relationship has at times turned into a circus but also highlights how the coach doesn’t shy away from big decisions.

Russell was again in the spotlight this time last year when he was one of six senior players – including captain Stuart Hogg – disciplined following a drinking session after Scotland’s Six Nations win in Rome. The following weekend they closed their Six Nations campaign with a 26-5 loss to Ireland in Dublin, which sparked reports Townsend had lost the dressing room.

Twelve months on he’s constructed his strongest Scotland team yet, but this time around, the uncertainty centers solely on the man himself.

Shortly before this year’s championship kicked-off, reports in France claimed Townsend had applied for the role of France attack coach, a position Laurent Labit is due to vacate following the World Cup later this year. Townsend has since confirmed there has been contact from the FFR while also stressing he’d love to stay on with Scotland, adding that the decision lies with the SRU.

It almost feels like a case of who will blink first, but there are growing calls for the SRU to make the first move and offer Townsend, who is also out of contract after the World Cup, a new deal.

Now in his sixth Six Nations as the helm, he’s the longest-serving Scotland head coach of the professional era and none of his predecessors can point to a better win rate, even though there is a sense that it is only now the pieces are beginning to fall into place.

He could yet boost that CV by adding some significant silverware to his record.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Beating England saw Scotland claim the Calcutta Cup for the third year running. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

With two home games against Ireland and Italy on the horizon, Scotland are still in with a shout of landing a first Six Nations title since 1999, when Townsend was pulling the strings at out-half.

Looking further down the track, Townsend will also be desperate to improve on Scotland’s showing at the 2019 World Cup, where Japan and Ireland advanced from Pool A as Scotland were sent home early.

Placed in Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania, avoiding a disappointing repeat won’t be easy.

By the time that rolls around, Scotland and Townsend may already have come to a decision on their future. It’s hardly surprising that Townsend is looking at potential post-World Cup opportunities but Scotland may remain the most appealing option, if the offer lands on his table.

Townsend would surely attract interest from clubs in England, France or even Super Rugby, but the international game is a different animal.

Top-level Test jobs are few and far between and Townsend is a better coach now then when he first signed up in 2017. The age profile of his current squad also suggests their best years may still be ahead.

It’s been a long slog to get to this point, as there is no doubt Scotland have yet to deliver on their full potential under Townsend. Across his previous five championships, Scotland have finished third (2018), fifth (2019) and fourth (2o2o, 2o21, 2o22).

Yet if Scotland can finish this campaign on a high, the calls to hand him a new contract will only grow louder. Perhaps he’s only getting started.

