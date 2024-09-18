Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Micheál Donoghue and Malachy O'Rourke will need to work fast in their new roles.
New Instructions

GAA county teams face loss of home advantage if they breach off-season training ban

Panels are not allowed to return to training before a new date of 7 December.
12.54pm, 18 Sep 2024
835
3

ANY COUNTY INTENDING TO return to training before a new date set by the GAA of Saturday, 7 December will be subject to a series of sanctions, as outlined by a letter from the GAA to county boards.

The communication also states that no meetings of a panel are allowed to take place between the dates of 23-27 December, inclusive.

No counties will be permitted to host an intercounty competition in December or January. This was something that has been tried before by Meath under Colm O’Rourke, and previously, the revival of the Ó Fiaich Cup in Ulster that Armagh used in order to assess early season panels.

These measures leave counties such as Galway hurlers and Tyrone footballers with new management in place, and just a few weeks in order to assess the playing base. Also they must prepare for national league fixtures, that are likely to be played in the case of football with significant changes to the rules.

Challenge games will also be forbidden prior to 1 January, 2025.

One collective meeting is permitted ahead of the date of 7 December, and this is for “induction/screening”, while it is insisted upon that this is not to be a field-based session.

For U20 and U17 county squads, no training sessions are allowed before 1 January.

The penalties for breaches of this, as outlined by the communication sent, states, “The Team shall forfeit Home Venue for its next home game in the National League,” for senior county teams.

For all other grades, the team penalty will be disqualification from the competition, and, for the person in charge, a 24-week suspension.

It adds: “In respect of challenge games, teams participating in unauthorised challenge games are not covered by the player injury scheme or under insurance cover. Fines will also be applied to County Committee in accordance with the provisions of our rules for breaches in this context.”

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie