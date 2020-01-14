Watford's FA Cup replay with Tranmere postponed amid heavy rainfall

WATFORD’S FA CUP third-round replay at Tranmere Rovers has been postponed due to heavy rainfall rendering the pitch at Prenton Park unplayable, the League One club confirmed on Tuesday.

The fixture had been scheduled for Tuesday night but will now require a new date, which Tranmere say “will be announced in due course.”

The clubs’ original encounter finished 3-3 after Tranmere sensationally clawed back a 3-0 deficit at Vicarage Road.

Liverpool’s Women’s Super League encounter with Manchester United was also postponed on Sunday due to the state of Tranmere’s rain-sodden pitch, which had been due to host the fixture.

A soggy-looking Prenton Park pitch on Sunday. Source: Martin Rickett

Among the third-round replays going ahead on Tuesday evening is League One Rochdale’s trip to Newcastle after Brian Barry-Murphy’s men held their Premier League opposition to a draw at Spotland Stadium last time out.

Also on Tuesday, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham host Middlesbrough while on Wednesday, Wolves go to Old Trafford for their sequel with Manchester United.