BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Australia and New Zealand sides to face off in new trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament

The event will be run off over six weeks from 14 May, kicking off after each country completes a domestic tournament.

By AFP Friday 13 Nov 2020, 11:12 AM
8 minutes ago 135 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5265406
The Crusaders' haka before their game against the Highlanders.
Image: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO
The Crusaders' haka before their game against the Highlanders.
The Crusaders' haka before their game against the Highlanders.
Image: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND clubs will play a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition next year with five teams from each country, they announced today after settling a bitter row over how the sport would look post-pandemic.

The event will see 26 games over six weeks from 14 May, kicking off after each country completes a domestic tournament in what was described as “a truly historic day for rugby in the southern hemisphere”.

It comes after the two nations were at loggerheads over how many Australian teams would take part. New Zealand Rugby initially suggested two to four, but this angered Rugby Australia, which was adamant all five of its franchises must participate.

“It’s been a testing time for rugby in both countries, but also a chance to reimagine the game in our part of the world for 2021,” said NZR chief Mark Robinson.

“The result is an exciting and innovative new competition, which will benefit fans, players, broadcasters and Super clubs.”

The decision to press ahead follows South Africa’s move for its four Super Rugby teams — the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers — to seek entry into an expanded PRO14 tournament in Europe.

Those franchises were part of the southern hemisphere tournament until the coronavirus pandemic this year ended the competition in its five-nation, 15-team format.

With borders closed, Australia and New Zealand instead held domestic events, which proved successful and will continue next year before the trans-Tasman finale.

“This is a truly historic day for rugby in the southern hemisphere, with the first-ever Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby competition,” said RA interim chief Rob Clarke.

“This will generate enormous excitement across both countries.”

There have been suggestions that the Australia-New Zealand competition could be expanded to 12 teams in 2022 to include Pacific franchises, but this remains to be seen.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

With South Africa looking to Europe and Japan’s Sunwolves on the scrapheap, Argentina’s Jaguares have been left out in the cold, with their future unclear.

Australia’s domestic Super Rugby AU is due to kick-off on 19 February when Queensland Reds face the NSW Waratahs and Western Force take on defending champions ACT Brumbies before culminating in a grand final on 8 May.

New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts a week later when Otago Highlanders play defending champions Canterbury Crusaders ahead of its climax on 8 May.

The trans-Tasman event is scheduled to begin a week later with the final on 19 June between the top two on the ladder.

© – AFP, 2020

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie