This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Travelers Championship goes ahead despite three positive tests for coronavirus

Brooks Keopeka is among the players to withdraw as his caddy has tested positive for the virus.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,182 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5132361
Brooks Koepka.
Image: Gerry Broome
Brooks Koepka.
Brooks Koepka.
Image: Gerry Broome

PGA TOUR COMMISSIONER Jay Monahan has revealed the Travelers Championship will go ahead this week, despite three positive tests for coronavirus.

Cameron Champ, Graeme McDowell’s caddie Ken Comboy and Brooks Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott all have the virus and the three players have withdrawn from the tournament in Connecticut which is due to start tomorrow.

Furthermore, Koepka’s brother Chase and Webb Simpson have also withdrawn having been in close contact with those testing positive.

Those cases threw doubt on whether the tournament would go ahead, but Monahan said the PGA Tour would carry on while trying to refine its safety protocols.

“It is pretty clear that this virus isn’t going anywhere,” he said, having flown into the site on Wednesday to face the media.

“We are excited to get into the Travelers Championship this week and we are going to continue to refine and get better and better and identify ways we can further mitigate any risks.

“We have had three positive tests this week, I think everyone should expect we are going to have more (positive) tests.

“We are going to spend a tonne of time to make sure we are reinforcing the strong protocols we have.”

Some of the changes made will include additional testing, coaches being brought into the testing bubble along with fitness facilities.

Monahan admits he has thought about how bad the situation would need to get before the Tour would be cancelled.

“That is something you are mindful of,” he added. “The safety of the players is our number one concern, our brand is our greatest asset.

“The amount of time that we put into the plan we developed and the plan we executed, the dialogue we have had, the feedback we are getting everything we are doing we are doing in concert with our membership.

“We feel a great responsibility to inspire people, to be in their living rooms on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we feel like we are on a path that is going to allow us continue our return to golf.

“The PGA Tour will always do the right thing to make sure we create the safest environment possible.”

Players have been seen fist-bumping and high-fiving in the first few weeks back on the tour but Monahan has warned of the consequences for anyone found not following safety protocols.

“All of us have an extraordinary responsibility to follow those protocols, for any individual that does not there will be serious repercussions, I a not going to get into the specifics,” he added.

“Everybody needs to know that our future, our ability to stay in this business is contingent on our ability to follow those protocols.

“When there are instances when somebody hasn’t they will be dealt with and the consequences will be significant.”

McDowell told Golfweek: “For the protection of the field, and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane.

“I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie