Treaty United v Athlone Town postponed due to unplayable pitch

THE SSE AIRTRICITY First Division fixture between Treaty United and Athlone Town that was due to take place on Friday night has been postponed.

In a statement, the FAI confirmed that the Markets Field pitch, following an inspection this morning, was deemed unplayable and a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Treaty United are extremely disappointed to announce that tonight's fixture against @AthloneTownAFC has been postponed due to pitch conditions @MarketsField following severe weather.



Tickets purchased for tonight's game will be valid for the re-arranged fixture.



📸 @sportsfile pic.twitter.com/9qO8HmNT3R — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) February 25, 2022

The other eight fixtures scheduled in the SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division this evening are set to go ahead.

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers is live on RTE2 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, three SSE Airtricity Premier Division matches have been selected for live TV coverage on RTÉ.

Drogheda United v Dundalk on Friday, March 18 will be followed by St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk on Friday, April 8, both matches to kick-off at 7.45pm, on RTÉ2.

The third match set to be live broadcast will be Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers which has been moved from Saturday, April 30 to Friday, April 29, with kick-off at 7.45pm to facilitate the live TV coverage.