Treaty United v Athlone Town postponed due to unplayable pitch

Meanwhile, three Premier Division matches have been selected for live TV coverage on RTÉ.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Feb 2022, 2:36 PM
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
THE SSE AIRTRICITY First Division fixture between Treaty United and Athlone Town that was due to take place on Friday night has been postponed.

In a statement, the FAI confirmed that the Markets Field pitch, following an inspection this morning, was deemed unplayable and a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

The other eight fixtures scheduled in the SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division this evening are set to go ahead. 

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers is live on RTE2 with kick-off at 7.45pm. 

Meanwhile, three SSE Airtricity Premier Division matches have been selected for live TV coverage on RTÉ.

Drogheda United v Dundalk on Friday, March 18 will be followed by St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk on Friday, April 8, both matches to kick-off at 7.45pm, on RTÉ2.

The third match set to be live broadcast will be Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers which has been moved from Saturday, April 30 to Friday, April 29, with kick-off at 7.45pm to facilitate the live TV coverage.

