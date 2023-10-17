New CEO Ciara McCormack aiming to push Treaty towards professionalism

NEW TREATY UNITED CEO Ciara McCormack is aiming to push the outfit towards professionalism as she detailed the club’s new ownership structure at a press conference in Limerick today.

Tricor Pacific Capital, who are an investment firm based in Vancouver, were confirmed to have taken control of the Shannonside-based club last week, with former Irish international McCormack leading the charge on this side of the Atlantic.

Senior football in Limerick has had a turbulent past, but the 44-year-old insists that both she and her Canadian backers are intent on bringing both stability and longevity.

“Their goal is to build a sustainable club,” McCormack explained.

“That’s what’s really cool about Tricor. They weren’t looking to do anything – they weren’t out to find a soccer investment. Their entire company ethos is long-term.

“They’ve taken my word on it that this is something worth investing in. In something like a soccer club, it’s not just money and results – if you’re in the community, it opens up (opportunities). Their whole thing is investing in people and having a positive impact.”

Treaty United were named as such due to former Limerick FC chief Pat O’Sullivan owning the rights to the preferred ‘Limerick United’ moniker, but McCormack stated that a re-brand would likely take place in 2025 while Tommy Barrett was confirmed to be staying on board for at least the 2024 campaign.

Improving infrastructure is stated to be of paramount importance to their vision, across the academy, men’s and women’s teams. McCormack reiterated:

“Training twice a week? You’re not going to get to a high level with that sort of structure.

I want us to get up to training four and five times a week. That’s the first step; professionalising everything around the club. The attendance record for the Women’s Premier Division is, what – 1,500? I want to beat that on the first day of the season. People look at me like I’m crazy, but these things are possible if they’re done properly.

The Canadian-born McCormack moved to Limerick in February to line out for the club she now controls; but frequent physio visits to Kilmallock on her off-days while playing professionally in Norway, as well as family ties in the area, mean this new venture possesses a very personal touch.

“My ultimate dream was always to run a club in Ireland,” she confessed.

“You throw things out as a pipe dream, but then you watch it unfold – it’s pretty wild.”