Bray Wanderers deny Treaty United fourth win on the spin

Treaty United 2

Bray Wanderers 2

IAN RYAN’S ROLL of the dice, which saw him use all five substitutes by the hour-mark, paid off as his Bray Wanderers rescued a point on Shannonside against Treaty United.

The Limerick outfit were looking good for a fourth win on the spin as the early pacesetters, but they couldn’t kill off a determined Wicklow outfit. 2,179 packed into the Markets Field, and they were treated to an enjoyable contest.

Goals from Mark Walsh and Thomas Considine set Treaty on their way but Shane Griffin (penalty) and Thomas Morgan changed the result in the final 20 minutes.

Captain Walsh headed United ahead as Tommy Barrett’s men exploded out of the traps at the former greyhound venue.

Willie Armshaw served up a superb corner inside 90 seconds to give United the lead. Walsh powered home leaving visiting ‘keeper Jimmy Corcoran rooted to the spot.

Bray looked certain to equalise when full-back Max Murphy ghosted in behind. His touch took him away from ‘keeper Corey Chambers but also the goal, and his improvised finish cannoned back off the post.

Thomas Considine linked up well with Enda Curran only for the young winger to blaze over when he had much more time to pick out the corner of the net.

The same player made no mistake just a few minutes later. Allowed too much time to survey several options in the penalty area, he decided a low drilled effort might work, and his shot found its way beyond Corcoran.

The Seagulls were incensed with referee Declan Toland on the stroke of half time for failing to allow advantage to Murphy, instead opting to halt play and caution Evan O’Connor for a late challenge on Cristian Magerusan. Shane Griffin halved the deficit with a confident spot kick with 18 minutes remaining.

After sustained pressure, but little by way of goalmouth action, Ryan’s men won a penalty, with Morgan upended. Griffin netted his first for the club from the spot.

Morgan then teamed up with fellow teenager and sub, Peter Grogan, for the leveller with eight minutes remaining.

Treaty United: Corey Chambers; Stephen Christopher, Evan O’Connor, Ben O’Riordan, Oisin O’Reilly; Scott Kirkland (David Tarmey 78), Mark Walsh (C), Lee Devitt; Thomas Considine (Alec Byrne 78), Enda Curran (Yoyo Mahdy 67), Willie Armshaw (Fionn Doherty 67).

Bray Wanderers: Jimmy Corcoran; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Kilian Cantwell (C), Paul Murphy (Guillermo Almirall 59); Freddie Turley (Harry Groome 59), Darren Craven (Peter Grogan 37), Kieran Cruise (Zach Nolan, half-time); Shane Griffin; Callum Thompson (Thomas Morgan 59), Cristian Magerusan.

Referee: Declan Toland.

