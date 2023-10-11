Canadian investment firm to buy League of Ireland club with former Ireland international as CEO

A CANADIAN INVESTMENT firm is set to take joint control of League of Ireland club Treaty United.

The 42 can reveal that Tricorps Pacific Capital will invest a significant sum in both the men’s and women’s sections after more than nine months of discussions.

Former Republic of Ireland international and current Treaty player Ciara McCormack is understood to be co-owner and will move into the boardroom to become the first female chief executive in the League of Ireland.

McCormack is a native of Vancouver in Canada and qualified for Ireland through her parents. Tricorps is a Vancouver-based fund that is the majority owner of more than 80 private companies within manufacturing, distribution, food, transportation services, industrial and real estate sectors.

Donall Farmer / INPHO Former Ireland international Ciara McCormack will become CEO. Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

They are also understood to have interests in rugby league in England.

Confirmation of the takeover is expected in the next 24 hours when the current board, led by chairman Conn Murray, step aside.

On their website, Tricoprs describe themselves as a “a leading Canadian family office, actively investing our own capital and operating knowledge in a diverse group of companies and investments. Our intention is to build and hold our investments intergenerationally to create a lasting impact on the lives of our partners, our employees, our families and our community.”

The 42 understands that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have been kept informed of developments.

This looks set to be a first foray into the football world for Tricorps founder and chief executive officer Rod Senft.

Treaty are the semi-professional club that emerged in the aftermath of the demise of Limerick FC in 2020, continuing to play their home games at the Market’s Field.

It remains unclear how this will affect the future of men’s boss Tommy Barrett or counterpart Alban Hysa in charge of the women’s team.

The men’s team are currently sixth in the First Division and vying for a place in the promotion/relegation play-off series, while the women’s side are 10th in the Premier Division, five points off the bottom.