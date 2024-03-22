Cork City remain top after stalemate with Treaty United

Treaty United 0

Cork City 0

Tom Clancy reports from Markets Field

LEAGUE LEADERS CORK City maintained their place at the top of the SSE Airtricity First Division after a frantic goalless draw with Treaty United at Markets Field.

The game boiled over in stoppage time as Treaty man Lee Devitt received a straight red card for a poor challenge on Harry Nevin, but the sides ultimately shared the spoils.

This Munster derby saw the only two unbeaten sides in the division clash, and Treaty United were well worth their point.

Favourites for the clash, Tim Clancy’s Leesiders didn’t do enough on the attacking front to earn victory.

Over 3,146 packed into the Garryowen venue, a club-best attendance in the three-and-a-bit seasons for the Limerick club.

Despite the testing Shannonside rain, this was still an pulsating 90 minutes of football.

Yet, despite long periods of frantic, end-to-end, and at times wide-open play, there was a lack of work for either goalkeeper.

There was plenty of meat in the challenges, some cynical fouling, and buckets of endeavour, but eventually no goals.

The first opening was from City’s Greg Bolger. The Wexford native drilled an effort an inch over from 30 yards. He had Corey Chambers scrambling but the ball didn’t dip in time.

Next, Evan McLaughlin forced a stunning save from Chambers just after the half hour, striding forward before unleashing, but the former Wexford keeper got a strong left hand to tip the ball behind.

Treaty had some openings of their own: Devitt found sub Enda Curran but his effort was blocked by Charlie Lyons with half-time approaching.

Devitt had a couple of scrambled efforts in the 15 minutes after half-time, but neither forced a save from Bradley Wade in what was, at times, a crowed City area.

There was a decent pace throughout but attacks were disjointed as both sides looked to cement their place at the top end of the table.

Cian Bargary almost netted with his first effort upon introduction for the visitors but he failed to connect adequately at the back post.

Both sides had openings late on: first Jack Doherty curled a free-kick inches wide for City and then Treaty had their best chance of the evening after the Rebels were caught in possession. Stephen Christopher was set free by debutant Sean Costello, but the Cork native blazed over when Curran was pleading for a pass across the box.

Devitt’s stoppage-time lunge on Nevin caused all 22 players to get embroiled in a meleé before the midfielder was dismissed.

A draw doesn’t harm either side, both of whom will be satisfied with their unbeaten starts to the campaign.

Treaty United: Corey Chambers; Robbie Lynch, Evan O’Connor, Ben O’Riordan, Oisin O’Reilly; Thomas Considine, Lee Devitt, Mark Walsh (C), Stephen Christopher; Yoyo Mahdy (Sean Costello 75); David Tarmey (inj – Enda Curran 26).

Cork City: Bradley Wade; Harry Nevin, Cian Coleman (C), Charlie Lyons, John O’Donovan;, Greg Bolger, Niall Brookwell (Cian Murphy 78), Evan McLaughlin; Joshua Fitzpatrick (Cian Bargary 68), Jack Doherty, Nathan Wood.

Referee: Oliver Moran

