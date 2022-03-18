Bargary bags brace as Cork City cruise to third win in a week

Treaty United 0

Cork City 4

Andrew Cunneen reports from Markets Field

CORK CITY NOTCHED their third Munster derby victory in the space of a week after putting Treaty United to the sword at the Markets Field.

A three-goal salvo in the opening half — including a brace from Cian Bargary — saw the result confirmed before Jonas Hakkinen got a late sweetener for the visitors.

These sides faced off on three occasions last year, with Treaty United claiming seven points from a possible nine. But this year feels slightly different.

Cork City expect to contend for a league title in 2022, and that 2-0 win over First Division favourites Waterford last Monday indicates that those expectations aren’t unfounded.

Advertisement

Safe home to everyone that made the trip! 💪🏼



See you next Friday at Turner’s Cross! 🤩#CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/GFYqrEVGlK — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) March 18, 2022

Treaty United’s start had been mixed, but most of the attention pre-game was whether or not the match would go ahead after multiple postponements due to surface problems. The Limerick side’s players were notably angry after their postponement against Longford, with some believing the pitch wouldn’t be playable for some time.

Despite a sizeable chunk of the pitch resembling Kilkee beach, it passed inspection.

The worst area was a rectangle just outside the 18-yard box on the cathedral end of the ground, so it was just as well Cork City were attacking the Garryowen end in the opening 45 as Barry Coffey opened the scoring from the edge of the D after three minutes.

The home side’s blueprint in 2022 was being defensively solid and relying on the odd goal to help them pick up points. But with the turnover in the squad, Tommy Barrett seemed more intent on being an attacking force.

The trade-off for that could be seen early on here as City overloaded in midfield and some hesitant defending allowed shots from distance quite frequently. Cian Bargary benefitted from this hesitation midway through the opening half when his rocket from 22 yards flew past Jack Brady to double the advantage.

And the youngster was at the double just ten minutes later when he converted from close range to all but end the game as a contest.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Cork City might have been a touch naïve at this stage in 2021, but the additions of Coffey and Bolger from the start here mean they’re far more suited to playing weaker teams off the park through extended passages of possession, as well as finding the final ball a touch quicker when on the break.

Their dominant display got the exclamation point it deserved ten minutes from time when Jonas Hakkinen benefitted from even more hesitancy in the backline from the hosts – slotting home after the ball hit the crossbar and nobody but him reacted.

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Charlie Fleming (Matt Keane, 46), Joe Gorman, Sean Guerins, Marc Ludden; Joel Coustrain (Willie Armshaw, 77), Callum McNamara, Lee Devitt (Joe Collins, 46), Stephen Christopher; Dean George (Mark Walsh, 81), Kieran Hanlon (Jack Arra, 77).

Cork City: David Harrington; Jonas Hakkinen (Josh Honahan, 85), Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; Darragh Crowley (Uniss Kargbo, 85), Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey (Matt Srbely, 78), Matt Healy, Cian Bargary; Cian Murphy (Mark O’Mahony, 78), Ruari Keating (Ronan Hurley, 7).

Referee: Alan Patchell