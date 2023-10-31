Advertisement
Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO Trent Kone Doherty celebrates scoring for Ireland U16s.
One for the future
Highly rated Irish teenager signs professional deal with Liverpool
Trent Kone-Doherty has impressed for the Reds at underage level.
34 minutes ago

HIGHLY RATED Irish underage international Trent Kone-Doherty has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.

The 17-year-old joined the Reds from his hometown team Derry City last year and has been capped by Ireland up to U18 level.

The promising winger scored 11 goals in his first season with Liverpool U18s — including three in the Uefa Youth League — before an injury curtailed his campaign prematurely.

His second season at the Anfield club has been similarly impressive — he scored during his U21s debut last August away to Derby County and hit a hat-trick in the U18 side’s clash with Sunderland earlier this month.

Kone-Doherty’s fine form has not gone unnoticed — in recent times, he has been called up to train with Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

The 42 Team
