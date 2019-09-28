This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hat-trick hero Dave Kearney inspires Leinster to dramatic Pro14 victory in Treviso

Leo Cullen’s side secured a five-point win against Benetton on Saturday evening.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 7:29 PM
Derrick Appiah and Jamison Gibson-Park.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Benetton Treviso 27

Leinster 32

DAVE KEARNEY WAS the hero for Leinster on Saturday evening with a hat-trick of tries as the Guinness Pro14 champions got their title defence up and running with a hard-fought 27-32 bonus point win away to Benetton Treviso on Saturday evening.

Leo Cullen’s side raced into a 10 point lead early on when a pinpoint penalty kick from Ross Byrne was added to by an Adam Byrne try under the posts.

Byrne had no difficulty with the conversion, but Leinster were stopped in their tracks when the Italian’s bounced back in fine style.

Derrick Appiah delivered a try following a Leinster knock-on, with Ian Keatley converting to narrow the deficit to just three points.

Benetton struck again shortly after when Tomas Baravalle took full advantage of a quick lineout from inside his own half.

Dave Kearney collects his Guinness Pro14 Man of the Match award. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Kearney’s opening try was followed by another important Byrne conversion on the stroke of half-time, which saw the champions edge in front 14-17 at the break.

The hosts were level again following the re-start via another Keatley kick, but Kieran Crowley’s side were dealt a massive setback when Ratuva Tavuyara was dismissed for taking Keaney out while competing for a high ball.

Leinster took full advantage of their man advantage, Kearney producing his second try of the evening to bring his side 17-22 ahead with 50 minutes on the clock.

Keatley cut the deficit back with another important penalty kick and Treviso took the lead for the very first time when Luca Sperandio dotted down despite the best efforts of James Tracy’s tackle deep inside Leinster’s 22.

Kearney grabbed his third try in heroic fashion to level the sides yet again, before Byrne added the extras to extend Leinster’s lead by two.

Sprung off the bench, Lansdowne’s Harry Byrne clinched victory with a pivotal late penalty kick as Leinster got up and running with a thrilling five-point win on the road in Italy.

