Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings passes away aged 86

The London native had been in talks to purchase Cork City last December.

Image: Preston North End

PRESTON NORTH END owner Trevor Hemmings has died at the age of 86.

Last year the English billionaire was involved in talks to take over League of Ireland side Cork City.

Grovemoor Limited, owned by Hemmings, was linked with takeover bid of Cork City and when that fell through, he helped the club to obtain its licence for the 2021 season.

Championship club Preston North End confirmed news of his death with a brief statement tonight.

“Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021.

“A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Hemmings also owned over 100 race horses, including three Grand National winners in Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015).

In 2020, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated Hemmings’s worth as £1.025 billion.

