Tuesday 30 November 2021
World Cup winner Nyakane to join Racing 92

The Springbok will join Racing in December before Georges-Henri Colombe leaves the Parisian side for La Rochelle at the end of the season.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,978 Views 2 Comments
South Africa's Trevor Nyakane celebrates beating the Lions.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RUGBY WORLD CUP winner winner Trevor Nyakane will join Racing 92 on a three-year deal in December, the French club’s head coach Laurent Travers said on Tuesday.

Tighthead prop Nyakane, 32, started all three of the Springboks’ November fixtures and will arrive from the Blue Bulls before Georges-Henri Colombe leaves the Parisian side for La Rochelle at the end of the season.

According to SuperSport, Racing have paid five million Rand (€274,000) to the Bulls for Nyakane with his deal in Pretoria ending in 2023.

“It was important to sign back-up with the departure of George-Henri Colombe. We also wanted someone with experience to help the youngsters. It’s an added value but also an example,” Travers told AFP.

“He has top-level experience. It was important that he’s able to pass it on. He can play at tighthead and loosehead prop, I think he’s even played one or two matches at hooker.

“He’s a versatile player and I hope he’ll bring what we expect,” he added.

Travers’ side head to Castres in the Top 14 this weekend before two European Champions Cup games, against Northampton and the Ospreys, next month.

© – AFP, 2021

