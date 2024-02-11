Tributes paid as Dublin selector Shane O’Hanlon dies

DUBLIN GAA have expressed shock and sadness following the sudden death of Shane O’Hanlon (St Vincent’s), who had been a selector with the Dublin senior football team since 2013.

During his time with the county, the team won eight Senior All-Ireland titles, six National League titles and two U21 All-Irelands.

He was previously a selector with his club St Vincent’s when they won Dublin, Leinster and All Ireland honours.

Part of a statement issued by Dublin GAA today read: “Shane was an integral part of the Dublin Senior Football family and a key contributor to the success of Dublin GAA, firstly with the U21s and then with the Senior football team for more than a decade.

“Shane’s contribution to Dublin GAA has been immeasurable both in terms of his influence on the performance of the team on the field but also to the culture, values and spirit of the Dublin Senior Football panel.

“In addition to his role as selector, Shane also fulfilled the position of logistics manager for the Senior Football team.

“Shane was a gentleman and a true friend to all. He was widely known to all in the GAA community in Dublin and indeed across the country. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all within Dublin GAA and beyond.

“To his wife Mary, his family and his many friends, Dublin GAA extends our deepest condolences.”