Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Shane O'Hanlon (file pic). James Crombie/INPHO
RIP

Tributes paid as Dublin selector Shane O’Hanlon dies

During his time with the county, the team won eight Senior All-Ireland titles, six National League titles and two U21 All-Irelands.
0
616
18 minutes ago

DUBLIN GAA have expressed shock and sadness following the sudden death of Shane O’Hanlon (St Vincent’s), who had been a selector with the Dublin senior football team since 2013. 

During his time with the county, the team won eight Senior All-Ireland titles, six National League titles and two U21 All-Irelands.

He was previously a selector with his club St Vincent’s when they won Dublin, Leinster and All Ireland honours.

Part of a statement issued by Dublin GAA today read: “Shane was an integral part of the Dublin Senior Football family and a key contributor to the success of Dublin GAA, firstly with the U21s and then with the Senior football team for more than a decade.

“Shane’s contribution to Dublin GAA has been immeasurable both in terms of his influence on the performance of the team on the field but also to the culture, values and spirit of the Dublin Senior Football panel.

“In addition to his role as selector, Shane also fulfilled the position of logistics manager for the Senior Football team.

“Shane was a gentleman and a true friend to all. He was widely known to all in the GAA community in Dublin and indeed across the country. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all within Dublin GAA and beyond.

“To his wife Mary, his family and his many friends, Dublin GAA extends our deepest condolences.”

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     