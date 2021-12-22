Tributes paid after former Athlone manager Eddie Wallace dies

MANY TRIBUTES have been paid after the death of former Athlone manager Eddie Wallace was confirmed today

In addition to managing at Athlone, he also worked at a number of other League of Ireland clubs including Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, UCD and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Athlone led the tributes this evening, via a statement, part of which read: “Everyone at Athlone Town AFC would like to add to the many tributes paid to the late Eddie Wallace, who as well as being a former Manager of our Men’s Senior Team was very much a true gentleman of the game.

“All associated with the club, who knew and had worked with Eddie during his time here, were deeply saddened today (December 22nd) when news broke that he had passed away following a battle against illness.

“Throughout his football career, Eddie was extremely well-known, both as a coach and somebody with a keen eye for identifying and developing talented young players.

“Having initially come to the club as an assistant manager Eddie took over the managerial hot seat for a period in 2014 when he succeeded the departing Keith Long.

“During his spell at the helm of Athlone Town AFC’s first team Eddie was widely respected for his professionalism, coaching acumen, and footballing philosophy.

“Off the pitch, Eddie was rightly regarded by all at the club and beyond as a true gentleman and very much as one of the game’s good guys.

“When Eddie left Athlone Town AFC in May 2015, due to family and personal reasons, the club put on the record its gratitude for the hard work and commitment he put in during his time at Lissywollen.”

Bray Wanderers and several other clubs and members of the Irish football fraternity also paid tribute to Wallace on social media…

Everyone at the club is saddened by the passing of Eddie Wallace this afternoon.



Eddie was Pat Devlin's assistant when Bray Wanderers entered the league in 1985. He was involved with Cabinteely until his recent illness.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

Irish football lost one of the best today. Eddie was a great character who dedicated his life to football & he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Thanks to those who contacted him in recent weeks - it gave him great comfort in final days. Rest in Peace Ed!

We were saddened to learn of the death of Eddie Wallace today



Eddie was a true LOI legend who was involved in a number of clubs in various roles, including St Pat’s



He will be sadly missed by everyone in Irish football & beyond



𝘼𝙧 𝙙𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙨 𝘿é 𝙜𝙤 𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙗𝙝 𝙖 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙢

The FAI expresses its sympathies with the family & friends of Eddie Wallace following his passing



A highly-respected manager & coach, Eddie had a long association with the League of Ireland



RIP 🙏

It is with great sadness that Cabinteely FC has learned of the passing, earlier this afternoon, of Eddie Wallace our much loved and legendary Head of Youth Development and Recruitment.