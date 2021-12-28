Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tributes paid following death of 'iconic' former RTÉ commentator Jim Sherwin

Aged 81, he passed away yesterday after a short illness.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 14,019 Views 5 Comments
Jim Sherwin pictured in the commentary box at Lansdowne Road before Ireland's win over Wales in the 2002 Six Nations.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

JIM SHERWIN, THE former RTÉ sports commentator and producer, has died at the age of 81.

Following a short illness, the Wicklow native passed away yesterday at home in the company of his family.

A long and successful career as a broadcaster saw him serve as RTÉ’s main commentator at eight Olympic Games.

He also commentated for more than 20 years on tennis, including grand slam events such as Wimbledon and the French Open.

However, he was particularly synonymous with the station’s rugby coverage, which he helped to front from 1970 to 2003.

“Everyone at Irish Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of rugby commentator Jim Sherwin,” the IRFU said in a statement published on social media.

“The ‘Voice of Rugby’ for generations, Jim was an iconic part of so many of our great days. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Sherwin is survived by his wife Anne and four children, James, Ian, Cliona and John, along with 11 grandchildren.

Described as “a great broadcaster” by RTÉ Radio rugby commentator Michael Corcoran, he also commentated on many non-sporting outside broadcasts including the inauguration of presidents, and produced documentaries and films on a wide range of subjects such as health, social issues and sport.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

