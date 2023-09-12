Trio left out of Celtic's Champions League squad as Irish star makes the cut

Updated at 20.25

IRISH DEFENDER Liam Scales has been included in Celtic’s Champions League squad.

The 25-year-old had previously looked surplus to requirements at the club after signing from Shamrock Rovers in 2021.

He struggled to get game time under Ange Postecoglou and had a successful loan spell at Aberdeen last season.

However, despite talk of a potential return to the Dons, Scales impressed new boss Brendan Rodgers in pre-season and after a defensive injury crisis, has been given the nod to start two Scottish Premiership games this season.

Should he feature, Scales would be somewhat of an anomaly, as Irish players competing in the Champions League have been few and far between in recent years.

However, Matt Doherty made two appearances for Spurs in the competition last season, while before then, Caoimhin Kelleher appeared for Liverpool against FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

Meanwhile, defenders Maik Nawrocki, Alexandro Bernabei and Yuki Kobayashi have missed out.

Polish centre-back Nawrocki is out injured with a hamstring problem and faces a continued lay-off of about six weeks along with fellow defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh.

The latter pair have made the 25-man squad with Welsh’s homegrown credentials a potential factor in the decision.

Celtic since signed Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool to deal with their injury list at the back, with fellow summer signing Gustaf Lagerbielke in the pool too.

Japanese central defender Kobayashi is expected to return to fitness soon following an ankle injury but he is not listed in the squad.

Bernabei has played twice this season but has not made the cut with Scales a potential back-up for left-back Greg Taylor after impressing in central defence in the recent win over Rangers.

There is also no place for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu and summer signing Marco Tilio, who arrived at Celtic with an injury, along with Ireland international James McCarthy, who last featured in October last year.

Celtic begin their European campaign in Rotterdam next Tuesday against Feyenoord and also face Lazio and Atletico Madrid in their group.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy