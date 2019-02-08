WATFORD STAR TROY Deeney has told the club’s fans there is no need to jeer Marco Silva when they host Everton on Saturday, saying they should just let the Hornets “kick the s*** out of them”.

Silva was sacked from his role as Watford boss in January 2018 after just six months, with the club laying the blame for a “significant deterioration in both focus and results” on an approach from Everton in the wake of Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

The Portuguese coach eventually joined the Toffees last summer and the move is the subject of an investigation that has been going on since September.

Silva will return to Vicarage Road for the first time this weekend and is expected to receive a rough welcome from his former supporters.

Watford are eighth in the Premier League, one point and one place above the visitors, who have lost their last two games.

Speaking at a fans’ forum, Deeney said the home supporters should not to give the Toffees any extra motivation and just let his side deal with them.

“We’d prefer it if [fans] left him alone, it’ll only motivate them more,” he said. “Leave him alone, let us kick the s*** out of [Everton].”

He went on to have another dig at his former boss, saying: ”The people who work at Everton are fantastic. Not the manager.”

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury, meanwhile, said of Silva:

I won’t be speaking to him. I’ll let Troy and the team do the talking,” he said.

Deeney also revealed his admiration for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, saying his superb performances defy his unhealthy diet and training regimen.

“The guy eats s***, trains twice a week, turns up on a Saturday and is fucking unbelievable.”

