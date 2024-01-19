Troy Deeney sacked after 'Antiques Roadshow' criticism of players

FOREST GREEN ROVERS have sacked their manager, Troy Deeney.

The former Watford striker was appointed in mid-December with the club second-from-bottom in League Two, having not won in their previous five games.

Deeney was in charge for six games, three of them draws against Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Salford City, but his comments after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Harrogate Town left his position in jeopardy.

Among the more colourful expressions he used was; “The first half was boring. I’d prefer to watch the Antiques Roadshow than watch that.”

He added, “The amount of nonsense you have to deal with at this place, from players by the way, is embarrassing.

“What is going to have to happen is the sledgehammers are going to have to come out and there are going to be a lot of people that won’t like it, but I do not really care.

“My job is to try and save this football club in the short term, but also to put it in a better place moving forward and at the moment there are too many babies and that is not just young players, there are too many babies from top to bottom.”

He also predicted his future in a manner of speaking when he said, “I will call people out when I know and I see that that is embarrassing, if I was Dale Vince (club chairman), I would be questioning me, as he should do and I will tell him exactly what I think and if I was the fanbase I would be asking for my money back.”

In announcing Deeney’s departure, Dale Vince said through the club website, “These are decisions nobody likes to make, but we have acted this way to give FGR the best possible chance of improving results and climbing the league table. We wish Troy all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts.”

Dan Connor will be in charge of the team for Saturday’s meeting with Gillingham.