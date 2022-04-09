Parrott, Robinson and Keane all on target as Irish strikers find form

TROY PARROTT, THE Irish international striker, scored another superb goal today to bring his goalscoring tally to three goals in his last four games for club and country.

Parrott smashed in a volley from a corner to help MK Dons record a draw against AC Wimbledon and keep their promotion hopes alive.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Parrott’s international forward partner, Callum Robinson, scored for West Brom but could not prevent them losing 3-1 to Stoke City.

Troy Parrott is really showing off his talent these days. Wow 😍#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/GNvwvihCgR — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 9, 2022

Substitute Robinson pulled a goal back for West Brom in the final 15 minutes when Karlan Grant’s shot fell to the feet of Robinson, who slotted home.

He was not the only Irish striker to score. Will Keane got a goal and an assist for Wigan Athletic as they defeated Lincoln City 3-1.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

There were also goals for former Ireland midfieder Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town), Millwall’s Danny McNamara, who scored twice, and former Under 21 international, Conor Grant, who scored for Rochdale against Walsall. Luca Connell, the tidy little playmaker who didn’t make the breakthrough he hoped for at Celtic, scored for Queens Park today.