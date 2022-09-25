Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 25 September 2022
Advertisement

'He's a bit down but we'll look after him obviously'

Troy Parrott missed a glorious chance to score in Ireland’s 2-1 loss to Scotland on Saturday night.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 11:00 PM
46 minutes ago 4,110 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5876001
Troy Parrott after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Troy Parrott after the game.
Troy Parrott after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FOOTBALL IS AN unforgiving business: all the earnest toil in the shaded wings will be ignored if one can’t deliver their single line beneath the spotlight. 

Troy Parrott’s work-rate in the 2-1 loss to Scotland in the Nations League on Saturday was outstanding: battling with centre-backs in the air and bustling with them on the ground, winning aerial duels and leading the press. 

He was denied an early goal by an offside flag, though dribbled and finished cooly in a sign of things not to come. 

It was just before the hour mark that he had his golden chance. Ireland broke from a Scottish corner, Michael Obafemi brilliantly rode a cynical, Cannigia-esque challenge and then slid the ball through for Parrott, who had an age to pick his spot beyond Craig Gordon. 

Perhaps he had too long. Parrott ultimately shot tamely, and saw the effort saved by Gordon.

It was a glorious chance, and deemed such a sure thing that Obafemi started celebrating before Parrott took his shot. 

“It was a massive moment”, admitted Jayson Molumby. “For me, with Troy, nine times out of 10 I’d back him to score. It’s just disappointing. We’re all a bit down, he’s a bit down but we’ll look after him obviously, everyone will get around each other, regroup and try to put things right on Tuesday.”

“He knows he should have scored, he knows that was a big chance”, said Stephen Kenny. “He is only 20 years of age, he has scored four goals already for Ireland, he is improving. Okay, he is having a period where he is not scoring at club level, but he is capable of scoring more goals. With strikers sometimes they come in clusters, and he is in a spell of not scoring. But he still played well and though he didn’t score he contributed to a lot of elements of the team.” 

Neither player scored, but there was some succour to be found in the fact Obafemi and Parrott reprised their encouraging partnership. 

“In the previous game when they played together, they were brilliant as a pairing that night”, said Kenny, referencing the 3-0 win against Scotland in June. “They still had good moments, not at that level. Obviously Michael hasn’t played much in the last couple of weeks. They have shown good potential as a pairing, you can definitely see that.” 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Obafemi was surprisingly withdrawn shortly after his tee-up for Parrott, replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene. 

“Chiedozie has been terrific, and it was a period in the game where we felt Chiedozie could have a really good impact. Obviously Michael hasn’t played in the last few weeks so to play an hour, he did fine. But we felt Chiedozie would give us a good impact. He initially did, but we didn’t get the service to him after that.” 

Ireland’s Nations League campaign ends with a home against Armenia on Tuesday night, a game in which Ireland must avoid defeat to secure their status in League B. Before the draw was made, Kenny said he aimed to top the group, but wasn’t drawn into any summaries of the whole campaign in the aftermath of the loss to Scotland. 

“We have Tuesday’s game against Armenia, and we have to make sure we are ready for it. We have to earn the right to win that game. Ukraine and Scotland are very strong. It is a tough group. We would have wanted more points than we have, we are not denying that.” 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie