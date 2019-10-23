McCarthy considering capping Troy Parrott in upcoming friendly with New Zealand

TROY PARROTT IS in contention for inclusion in the next Republic of Ireland senior squad to be named by Mick McCarthy.

In his regular ‘Scouting Report’ feature with the FAI website, McCarthy said he has been monitoring Parrott’s recent form and said he is contention to be named in the squad for the final double-header of 2019, a friendly with New Zealand and the winner-takes-all Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark.

“We have monitored Troy’s form and progress all season and New Zealand could be the ideal chance to have a look at him at senior international level”, said McCarthy.

“We changed things around for the Bulgaria game in September and we saw the benefit of that with the performances of the players who came into the team and did well. New Zealand may offer similar chances to players in the squad looking to get into the team and for those looking to get into the squad itself.

“Troy could be one of the ones to benefit. He scored four goals on Tuesday [against Red Star Belgrade in the Uefa Youth League] which will have done him the world of good and he has served his suspension now after the red card in the U21 game against Italy so he will be an option for New Zealand and for this squad.”

Parrott is only 17, but made his senior debut for Tottenham in September in a League Cup defeat to Colchester. He has been to the fore for Stephen Kenny’s U21s this season, too, scoring three times in three games.

Another player potentially in line for a first call-up is QPR’s Ryan Manning, who has been converted into a left-back at Loftus Road this season. McCarthy was spotted scouting Manning at last night’s 2-2 draw with Reading.

“Ryan is another player who could benefit from the fact that we play New Zealand just four days before the Euro qualifier against Denmark. I watched him again on Tuesday night and he is playing well in a very competitive QPR team who are well up there in the Championship.

“I know Ryan started his career as a central midfielder but he played both as a left-back and as a left-sided wing back against Reading on Tuesday and he did well.”

McCarthy’s mood is further enhanced by the respective returns to fitness of David McGoldrick and Robbie Brady.

“I was delighted to see Didzy play 78 minutes for Sheffield United in their win against Arsenal on Monday night after he missed the Georgia and Switzerland games.

“David has been a key player for us in this campaign and his experience will greatly benefit us against Denmark. Robbie’s return is also welcome, he hasn’t been involved with us so far this season simply because he hasn’t been fit enough to play for Burnley.

“He got 65 minutes alongside Jeff Hendrick against Leicester on Saturday and that is a great start to his return to full fitness and regular first team action. As with David’s return, that can only benefit Ireland as well.”

McCarthy will be at the Amex Stadium on Saturday to watch Aaron Connolly in action for Brighton against Everton. Ireland host the All Whites at the Aviva on Thursday, 14 November before the decisive qualifier against Denmark on Monday, 18 November.

Ireland must win that game to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals, and will otherwise rely on navigating the play-off route through the Uefa Nations League, in which they will need to win two, one-off ties to qualify.