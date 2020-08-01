This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 August, 2020
Millwall confirm Parrott has flown into Lions Den

Championship club hope Parrott can become the next Harry Kane.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 11:59 AM
Troy Parrott, Irish football's most exciting talent.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Troy Parrott, Irish football's most exciting talent.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MILLWALL HAVE CONFIRMED Troy Parrott’s season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old striker will spend the 2020/21 campaign at The Den after putting pen-to-paper on Friday morning, becoming Gary Rowett’s second signing of the summer transfer window.

The Lions fought off strong competition for the Republic of Ireland international, who arrives in SE16 highly-rated by his parent club and boss Jose Mourinho.

Last November the Dubliner tasted international honours for the first time as he appeared in a 3-1 win over New Zealand, with Parrott’s career then advancing to Premier League football as he was a late substitute in a 5-0 win over Burnley and a 3-2 defeat against Wolves.

Source: TheScoutHub/YouTube

Parrott also made his bow in the Emirates FA Cup during a penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City in March 2020 – but he will now look to make a name for himself in the Sky Bet Championship with The Lions.

“I’m buzzing to get straight into things, I’m really looking forward to it,” Parrott told millwallfc.co.uk. “The crowd, the club itself – I’ve heard a lot of good things. When I’ve watched games, the littlest of things gets them going, and I want to be a part of something like that.

“It’s not hard to see from the outside that all [the fans] are looking for is someone to give 100% every game. When I was growing up playing football, that was the player I always was, so I feel as though I can fit it very well. I’m really excited to get going, work hard and give everything for the fans.”

Parrott hopes to follow in the footsteps of successful former Lions loanee Harry Kane, who spent time at The Den in 2011/12.

“I’m really grateful to Spurs for letting me go out on loan and get some regular football. Hopefully I can improve a lot whilst at Millwall.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

