Troy Parrott returns to League One on loan deal from Spurs

The striker will spend next season at MK Dons.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 7:27 PM
Parrott in action for Spurs in a pre-season friendly this month against Colchester.
Image: PA
Parrott in action for Spurs in a pre-season friendly this month against Colchester.
Parrott in action for Spurs in a pre-season friendly this month against Colchester.
Image: PA

TROY PARROTT HAS again left Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal, this time to League One side MK Dons. 

“I’m really happy to be here,” Parrott told the club’s website. “The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Russ [Russell Martin, manager] has wanted me to come here previously but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened. He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.” 

“Troy is somebody we have had our eyes on for a while so we are delighted to be able to work with him”, said Martin.

“There was a lot of interest in him so we are thankful to Spurs for trusting us with his development, but also to Troy for his commitment and desire to be here. We are excited to see what he can do for us this season.”

Parrott initially left Spurs on loan last season for Championship club Millwall, but then dropped down to League One side Ipswich for further game time after the initial deal was deemed not to have worked out. It was with Ipswich that Parrott scored his first and second senior goals last season.

Having made his senior international debut for Ireland against New Zealand in 2019, he has been frequently involved under Stephen Kenny and scored twice in a friendly victory over Andorra in June. 

