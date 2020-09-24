Fresh injury blow for Parrott as Ireland youngster's Millwall debut is cut short

MILLWALL MANAGER GARY Rowett has confirmed that Troy Parrott picked up another injury during his competitive debut for the club.

Parrott, who’s on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, started in Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old forward was then replaced at the midway point of what was his first game since injuring his quad four weeks ago.

However, Parrott must now wait to discover the extent of an ankle problem he sustained in the early stages of last night’s Carabao Cup loss.

“You could see it was affecting his movement,” Rowett told the South London Press. “He had to come off at half-time. He got a kick on the ankle early in the game. You could see he was struggling movement-wise. I probably should have taken him off. It doesn’t look great, but we’ll see.

“It’s a big blow for us because we haven’t scored as many goals as we’d like anyway. Troy was brought in to give us that extra quality but at the moment he hasn’t really been available.

“He’s such an honest kid who is desperate to score goals. He’s worked incredibly hard. Even today when he’s struggling he was trying to stay out there. It’s done for the right reasons.

“Troy is a young lad and he’s been desperate to play and devastated about being injured. He’s stayed out there and tried to continue.”

After joining Millwall in August, Parrott scored in pre-season friendlies against Bromley and Southend United. He damaged his quad in the meeting with Southend, which ruled him out of Ireland’s Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

The Dubliner also missed Tottenham’s Premier League run-in last season after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.