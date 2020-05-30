This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 May, 2020
Ireland teenager Troy Parrott set to miss Premier League restart after appendix surgery

The Spurs striker has had his appendix removed and will resume training later in June.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 30 May 2020, 11:34 AM
32 minutes ago 456 Views 1 Comment
Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.
Image: Jonathan Brady
Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.
Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.
Image: Jonathan Brady

IT LOOKS LIKE Ireland teenage striker Troy Parrott will miss the restart of the 2019/20 Premier League season after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

The Tottenham Hotspur 18-year-old underwent the procedure after reporting abdominal pain to medical staff, the club confirmed this morning.

Parrott, who has made four appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation before returning to training later in June.

“Troy Parrott has undergone surgery to remove his appendix,” a statement from Tottenham reads.

“The young striker was found to have early signs of appendicitis after reporting abdominal pain to our medical staff. He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and returning to training later in June.”

The Dubliner had returned to training last week and was due to begin full group training with his team-mates from Monday morning. He’ll miss out now, with the Premier League season set to resume on 17 June and Spurs due to play days later.

Parrott made his top-flight debut earlier this season after coming off the bench against Burnley, while he made his Republic of Ireland senior bow last November.

