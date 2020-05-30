Ireland teenager Troy Parrott set to miss Premier League restart after appendix surgery

IT LOOKS LIKE Ireland teenage striker Troy Parrott will miss the restart of the 2019/20 Premier League season after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

The Tottenham Hotspur 18-year-old underwent the procedure after reporting abdominal pain to medical staff, the club confirmed this morning.

Parrott, who has made four appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation before returning to training later in June.

“Troy Parrott has undergone surgery to remove his appendix,” a statement from Tottenham reads.

“The young striker was found to have early signs of appendicitis after reporting abdominal pain to our medical staff. He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and returning to training later in June.”

The Dubliner had returned to training last week and was due to begin full group training with his team-mates from Monday morning. He’ll miss out now, with the Premier League season set to resume on 17 June and Spurs due to play days later.

Parrott made his top-flight debut earlier this season after coming off the bench against Burnley, while he made his Republic of Ireland senior bow last November.

