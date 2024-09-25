Advertisement
Troy Parrott celebrates his winning goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Taking Flight

Troy Parrott scores dramatic penalty to give AZ edge in five-goal Europa League thriller

The Dubliner now has five goals in seven appearances for his new club.
7.44pm, 25 Sep 2024
TROY PARROTT SCORED a dramatic penalty to give AZ Alkmaar a 3-2 win over Elfsborg in the opening league phase game of the Europa League.

The Republic of Ireland international converted from the spot in the 74th minute with the sides level 2-2 in an enthralling contest.

The Dubliner now has five goals in seven appearances for his new club after leaving Tottenham Hotspur permanently during the summer.

More to follow…

