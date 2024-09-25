Troy Parrott scores dramatic penalty to give AZ edge in five-goal Europa League thriller

TROY PARROTT SCORED a dramatic penalty to give AZ Alkmaar a 3-2 win over Elfsborg in the opening league phase game of the Europa League.

The Republic of Ireland international converted from the spot in the 74th minute with the sides level 2-2 in an enthralling contest.

Great moment for Troy 💚



First goal in European competition and the match-winner in a five-goal thriller, things you love to see 😎🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/BrcND1b4Pe — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 25, 2024

The Dubliner now has five goals in seven appearances for his new club after leaving Tottenham Hotspur permanently during the summer.

Advertisement

More to follow…