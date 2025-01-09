Troy Parrott wins player of the month award for December in Eredivisie

TROY PARROTT’S BRILLIANT form with AZ Alkmaar has been recognised with the player of the month award in the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old was voted the leading player in the Dutch League in December as Alkmaar won their four games played before the Eredivisie winter break.

Parrott scored in three consecutive games for the first time, netting in the 2-1 win at home to Ajaz, scoring in the 2-1 victory away to NAC Breda, and rounding it off on 21 December by scoring the only of goal of the game as they defeated Twente FC.

In total the Ireland striker has scored ten goals in 17 league appearances for AZ Alkmaar, while also adding another goal in the Europa League, thriving with his new club that he joined last July from Tottenham on a five-year contract.

AZ Alkmaar are currently fifth in the table as they prepare to resume action this Saturday with a trip to face PSV Eindhoven, before five further games in January, a schedule that concludes with a Europa League trip to Hungary to face Robbie Keane’s new club Ferencvaros.