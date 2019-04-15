This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parrott's star continues to rise at Spurs with third brace since return from injury

The 17-year-old Dubliner hit a sublime free-kick for the U23s tonight.

By Emma Duffy Monday 15 Apr 2019, 10:51 PM
25 minutes ago 1,424 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4593531
Troy Parrott.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Troy Parrott.
Troy Parrott.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND TEEN SENSATION Troy Parrott’s star continues to rise and rise, with the Tottenham Hotspur star firing a brace for the club’s U23s in their 2-1 win over Swansea City tonight.

The 17-year-old Dubliner broke the deadlock on 40 minutes with a sublime free kick before Liam Cullen made it 1-1 in the PL2 Division 1 clash just before half-time.

Parrott completed his double with 80 minutes played, powering Spurs into a 2-1 lead which they saw out successfully at Liberty Stadium.

The Boys In Green underage talent’s brace makes it six goals in three outings since returning from a seven-week absence due to a toe injury which required surgery.

Parrott was called up to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad for the first time last month for the side’s opening Euro 2021 qualifier against Luxembourg, but was forced to sit out of the win due to injury.

On his club return, he hit a double against Aston Villa and another two against Chelsea for the U18s.

He travelled with Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team for their Premier League clash against Leicester before Christmas, but he wasn’t included in the final match-day squad. 

With Harry Kane out injured at the minute though, he’s put his hand up and there may be room for him to work into the senior set-up.

Parrott has scored 14 goals in nine league games for the U18s this season, and three in five for the U19s.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie