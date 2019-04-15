Parrott's star continues to rise at Spurs with third brace since return from injury

IRELAND TEEN SENSATION Troy Parrott’s star continues to rise and rise, with the Tottenham Hotspur star firing a brace for the club’s U23s in their 2-1 win over Swansea City tonight.

The 17-year-old Dubliner broke the deadlock on 40 minutes with a sublime free kick before Liam Cullen made it 1-1 in the PL2 Division 1 clash just before half-time.

Parrott completed his double with 80 minutes played, powering Spurs into a 2-1 lead which they saw out successfully at Liberty Stadium.

The Boys In Green underage talent’s brace makes it six goals in three outings since returning from a seven-week absence due to a toe injury which required surgery.

Troy Parrott. 1-0. What a prospect. pic.twitter.com/8qZAKFeC1v — Samuel Olsson (@olssonsaam) April 15, 2019

Parrott was called up to Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad for the first time last month for the side’s opening Euro 2021 qualifier against Luxembourg, but was forced to sit out of the win due to injury.

On his club return, he hit a double against Aston Villa and another two against Chelsea for the U18s.

Very important win tonight, another 2 goals and a good team performance, onto the last one 👊💙 #COYS https://t.co/RR9WIjbqFr — Troy Parrott (@troyparrott9) April 15, 2019

He travelled with Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team for their Premier League clash against Leicester before Christmas, but he wasn’t included in the final match-day squad.

With Harry Kane out injured at the minute though, he’s put his hand up and there may be room for him to work into the senior set-up.

Parrott has scored 14 goals in nine league games for the U18s this season, and three in five for the U19s.

