Troy Parrott lands FAI's International Goal of the Year for this strike against Sweden

Troy Parrott celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sweden U21s.

TROY PARROTT HAS landed the FAI ‘Three’ International Goal of the Year for 2019 for his goal while in action for Ireland U21s against Sweden.

The 18-year-old’s lobbed effort away to Sweden last September, which rounded off a 3-1 victory, was selected ahead of efforts from Lee O’Connor and Conor Hourihane.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Parrott recently sealed a season-long loan move to Championship side Millwall.

Elsewhere, Louise Quinn was named the FAI’s Women’s Player of the Year.

It’s the Arsenal defender’s second time to scoop the prize, having won it previously in 2013.

The Wicklow native saw off competition from Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan.

