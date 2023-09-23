Troy Parrott scores his first goal for Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam

TROY PARROTT HAS scored his first goal for Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam.

The Ireland international scored three minutes from time in a 3-0 win against Heerenveen, as Excelsior moved to sixth in the table.

Parrott, 21, found the top corner with a curled effort off his right foot to finish off a swift counter-attack, in which he had earlier been upended.

It's a night to remember for Irish sport 🇮🇪⚽🔥



(Troy Parrott has scored his first Eredivisie goal in belting style!) ☘️#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/MQ5fVYoUYa — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 23, 2023

The Dubliner joined Excelsior Rotterdam on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The striker will play his club football in the Netherlands for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Parrott spent last season on loan in the Championship, scoring four goals in 34 games for Preston North End.

“The way Excelsior play football and the ambitions of the club suit me. I have also obtained information from others and I think football in the Netherlands is more technical than in the English Championship,” Parrott said last month.

“I think that way of playing football suits me and that’s why I think Excelsior is the right choice for me now.”