Back to reality for Parrott after Premier League cameo as striker bags goal for Spurs U23s

TROY PARROTT GRABBED a goal for Tottenham Hotspur U23s tonight just 24 hours after making a late Premier League appearance for the first team against Wolves.
Parrott came off the bench in second-half stoppage time as Jose Mourinho’s side lost yesterday, but was back in action for the U23s tonight in their 3-2 win over the same opposition in the Premier League 2 game.
The Ireland international scored inside the opening ten minutes, poking home a cross from Maurizio Pochettino – who impressed on his father’s birthday.
Parrott won the free-kick that led to Jeremie Mukend scoring their second goal, while he started the move for the third which was scored by Pochettino.
Speaking about Parrott yesterday, Mourinho declared: ”He is not ready. He is not ready.”
