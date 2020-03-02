This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Back to reality for Parrott after Premier League cameo as striker bags goal for Spurs U23s

Maurizio Pochettino created the goal for the Irish youngster.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Mar 2020, 9:47 PM
31 minutes ago 1,830 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5030387
File photo of Troy Parrott.
Image: Jonathan Brady
File photo of Troy Parrott.
File photo of Troy Parrott.
Image: Jonathan Brady

TROY PARROTT GRABBED a goal for Tottenham Hotspur U23s tonight just 24 hours  after making a late Premier League appearance for the first team against Wolves.

Parrott came off the bench in second-half stoppage time as Jose Mourinho’s side lost yesterday, but was back in action for the U23s tonight in their 3-2 win over the same opposition in the Premier League 2 game. 

The Ireland international scored inside the opening ten minutes, poking home a cross from Maurizio Pochettino – who impressed on his father’s birthday. 

Parrott won the free-kick that led to Jeremie Mukend scoring their second goal, while he started the move for the third which was scored by Pochettino.

Speaking about Parrott yesterday, Mourinho declared: ”He is not ready. He is not ready.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

01.03.20 Troy Parrott makes second Premier League appearance, but it's too little too late
29.02.20 Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by Hearts
29.02.20 Collins and Knight among the goals while West Brom suffer shock defeat

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie