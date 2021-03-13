Troy Parrott grabs first senior goal to give Ipswich Town an early lead

IRELAND YOUNGSTER TROY Parrott opened his account in senior football to give Ipswich Town an early lead in today’s League One fixture at home to Plymouth Argyle.

It’s a monkey off the back for the 19-year-old attacker, who’s making his 10th appearance for the Tractor Boys since joining them on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Parrott made the switch to Portman Road on 1 February, having spent the first half of the season with Championship side Millwall.

He capitalised on a loose pass played across the face of goal by Plymouth’s Adam Lewis, before rounding goalkeeper Mike Cooper and slotting home in the fourth minute.

Compatriot Alan Judge has also started for Ipswich, with Stephen Ward and Aaron Drinan on the bench, as Paul Cook’s side aim to boost their bid for promotion.