Troy Parrott bemoans poor Ireland start: 'We waited until they scored to start playing'

THERE WAS NO night of glory for Troy Parrott as he started for the first time under Heimir Hallgrímsson, and just like his new manager the 22-year-old wants more from the Republic of Ireland.

A 2-0 defeat to Greece tonight means the Boys in Green will likely face a relegation play-off with a runner up from League C in the Nations League next March.

That’s provided Finland don’t come to the Aviva Stadium next month and win, as well as take points from Greece in their final Group 2 game.

Parrott played the full 90 minutes here but stressed the need to make a more positive start to try and get a foothold in games.

Advertisement

“I think it comes down to ourselves, we waited until they scored to start playing, getting balls on the box. That’s on us, we need to work on doing that earlier in games because when we did do it we put pressure on them and created some chances,” the Dubliner said.

“None of us can do anything about it, there are some positive signs in there but it’s about us trying to create more chances earlier in the game. We knew it was going to be a tough game when we came, they’re a good team and played well during the week [against England] and obviously with through circumstances that happened during the week it’s given them that extra bit of motivation, so we knew it was going to be a tough game coming into the stadium.”

The death of George Baldock made this an emotional occasion and Greece were well worth their victory, creating numerous chances in the first half before striking early into the second half and then capitalising on a Caoimhín Kelleher mistake to add a second in injury time.

That was particularly harsh on the Ireland goalkeeper given how he excellently he performed up until that 91st minute.

“I think we done well, Caoimh [Kelleher] had to make saves of course but that’s what he’s there for. I think we defended well in the first half, I just think there was a little bit too much in terms of them just coming at us and us not really doing much to go back. It’s about what I said before, trying to create chances earlier.

“It’s frustrating for all of us, there is nothing we can do. Everyone makes mistakes, Caoimh doesn’t make many. Everyone in the dressing room is behind him, but I don’t think he needs it because he’s strong enough mentally to deal with it,” Parrott said.

“Obviously it’s frustrating to give a good side like this chances, especially at that time in the game when we were coming back into it and creating good chances ourselves. It’s difficult but we have to move on.”

Hallgrímsson has spoken about players coming in and performing at a level that makes it impossible to leave them out of the team, and Parrott accepts they have to step up and seize their moments.

“That’s what you want, it’s why we all play football to deliver on the biggest stage. It doesn’t add any pressure (manager’s demands), all of us should be able to own up to what he’s saying when we’re playing in these big games. It’s why we’re here. I’m buzzing to play but really, really disappointed with the result.

“I enjoyed being out there, I feel like I’ve started slowly. I think we all did to be fair. I started to get into the game in the second half and make stuff happen, it’s disappointing for me to not create too much. That’s what I’m in the team for. As a whole team we’re not happy with the loss.”

Parrott started alongside Evan Ferguson for the first time but has no preference for a playing partner. “I just want to play, I just want to be in the team and show what I can do. Whoever it may be that is playing, it’s on all of us to try and push each other to get to the level we want to get to and that’s attacking and creating and scoring goals and we all need to push each other.”