Troy Parrott makes debut but Millwall are knocked out by Jimmy Dunne and Burnley

Millwall's Troy Parrott under pressure from Josh Benson of Burnley during this evening's Carabao Cup tie.

TROY PARROTT WILL hope that there’s better to come for him at Millwall after his competitive debut for the club ended in disappointment.

Parrott, who was making his return from injury, started for the Championship club in this evening’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture at home to Burnley.

However, the 18-year-old’s lack of game-time in recent months was evident as he found it difficult to make an impact in a 2-0 defeat to the Premier League club.

The on-loan Tottenham Hotspur attacker moved gingerly at times in the first half and he was subsequently replaced at half-time by Mason Bennett.

Parrott missed the end of Tottenham’s 2019-20 campaign due to surgery to remove his appendix. He then injured his quad during his second pre-season outing for Millwall, which ruled him out of Ireland’s Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Millwall, for whom veteran Irish midfielder Shaun Williams also started, fell behind to a Josh Brownhill goal just before the break. Matej Vydra scored in the dying moments of the game to seal Burnley’s place in the fourth round.

After scoring in his Premier League debut against Leicester City last weekend, 22-year-old Irish defender Jimmy Dunne played all 90 minutes for Burnley, while Ireland international Kevin Long was an unused substitute.

Ciaran Brennan played the full game for Sheffield Wednesday as first-half goals from Aboubakar Kamara and Bobby Reid gave Premier League side Fulham a 2-0 home win over their Championship opponents.

Brennan, a 20-year-old defender from Kilkenny who has represented Ireland up to U19 level, made his Wednesday debut in last week’s victory over Rochdale.

A Brighton & Hove Albion side that contained neither Aaron Connolly nor Jayson Molumby set up a tie against Manchester United by winning 2-0 away to Preston North End. Both goals came in the second half via Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis MacAllister.

For Preston, former Ireland youth full-back Joe Rafferty started, while current senior international Sean Maguire was introduced as a 71st-minute substitute.

In the fourth of this evening’s games that kicked off at 7pm, James McClean and Nathan Collins played 90 minutes each as Stoke City ran out 1-0 winners against League One side Gillingham courtesy of a 37th-minute Tyrese Campbell strike.

Results of tonight’s 7pm kick-offs in the Carabao Cup third round