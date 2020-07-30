Parrott to undergo medical ahead of Championship loan move - report

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Troy Parrott will spend next season on loan in the English Championship.

That’s according to London’s Evening Standard, who are reporting that the youngster is to undergo a medical at home in Dublin ahead of a temporary switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Millwall.

Parrott made his first-team breakthrough at Tottenham during the 2019-20 season but saw his role restricted by manager Jose Mourinho, who insisted that the talented attacker is “not ready” to feature more prominently for the Premier League club.

He was given his senior debut by former boss Mauricio Pochettino when starting in a Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United last September. Under Mourinho, the 18-year-old made two brief appearances as a substitute in the Premier League, as well as coming off the bench as Spurs were eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of Norwich City.

Due to his recovery from surgery to remove his appendix, Parrott didn’t have any involvement after the season restarted last month following the postponement of the campaign which was enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aged 17, he made his senior international debut back in November when Ireland ran out 3-1 winners against New Zealand in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

He had a starring role for the Ireland U21s, scoring four times in as many games as Stephen Kenny guided them to the top of their European Championship qualifying group.

Parrott will hope to make a similar impact at Millwall as international colleague Jayson Molumby did last season. While on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, the Ireland U21 captain aided his development by playing 39 times for Gary Rowett’s side, who finished two points adrift of the play-offs.

