Manager criticises 'lack of discipline' as Troy Parrott sees red for MK Dons

MK DONS MANAGER Liam Manning criticised Troy Parrott’s “lack of discipline” as the young Irish striker was given a straight red card in the closing stages of his side’s Football League Trophy clash with Leyton Orient.

Parrott started the game but received a straight red card in stoppage time at the end of the second half, meaning he was absent for the penalty shootout via which his side secured victory.

Parrott was involved in a challenge with Orient’s Theo Archibald, after which the referee blew for a foul against Parrott. Archibald then flicked out at the back of Parrott’s head, and the Irish striker reacted by squaring up to his opponent and appeared to jut his head toward Archibald. The referee reacted by showing Parrott a straight red.

“It was a lack of discipline,” said manager Manning after the game.

“Their lad has raised his hands but you have to say ‘So what?’ and not to retaliate the way he did.

“It was just a lack of discipline for me.”

Parrott is on loan at Dons from Spurs for the season, and he has slipped out of the first team having made a bright start.

He started 10 of the club’s first 11 games in League One, scoring three goals and assisting a further four. He hasn’t started a league game since 16 October, however, and has played just 31 minutes across eight league games.