Wednesday 9 March 2022
Troy Parrott stars, Ryan Manning sees red on mixed night for Irish stars

Elsewhere, a James McClean goal couldn’t prevent Wigan from suffering a defeat.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 10:54 PM
Troy Parrott celebrates scoring.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT WAS a good night for Irish international Troy Parrott as promotion-chasing MK Dons beat Cheltenham 3-1.

The Dubliner found the net in League One for the first time since September as his brace inspired the Dons to victory, with goal difference now only separating themselves and second-placed Wigan, though the Latics have three games in hand ahead of the rivals’ imminent clash.

Warren O’Hora and Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry also started for the hosts, while Sean Long came off the bench for the visitors.

Elsewhere, it was a frustrating night for Wigan, as they were beaten 7-6 on penalties by Sutton United in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.

James McClean and Jamie McGrath both started, with the former scoring his side’s only goal, while Will Keane came off the bench.

All three Irish players proceeded to find the net in the shootout but it wasn’t enough to see the favourites advance against their League Two opponents.

Meanwhile, it was a night to forget for Ryan Manning in the Championship.

The Galway native was sent off in the 42nd minute for a rash challenge, and without him, Swansea proceeded to be well beaten 5-1 by table-toppers Fulham.

Michael Obafemi also started for the Welsh team.

