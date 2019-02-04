This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish teenager celebrates birthday by signing first pro contract with Spurs

Troy Parrott is highly-rated by the Premier League club after starring for their underage sides.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Feb 2019, 2:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,201 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4476012

IRELAND UNDERAGE STRIKER Troy Parrott has been awarded his first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur, marking the next step in his exciting development.

The highly-rated Dubliner, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has starred for Tottenham’s underage sides this season, while also training with Mauricio Pochettino’s first team. 

United Kingdom: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Youth Cup Fourth Round Parrott in action against Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup last month. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Parrott has made seven appearances for Tottenham’s U23 side this term, while demonstrating his prolific goalscoring ability by netting 11 goals in just seven outings in the U18 Premier League.  

A product of Belvedere FC, Parrott was a key member of Colin O’Brien’s Ireland side who enjoyed an impressive Uefa U17 Championship campaign last summer, scoring three times during the tournament. 

His performances in green earned him a move to Spurs in July, and Parrott has progressed through to a full-time professional contract with the North London club in the space of just six months. 

Following an injury to Harry Kane, the young forward has been on the periphery of Tottenham’s first-team squad in recent weeks but has yet to be called up by Pochettino. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    ENGLAND
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie