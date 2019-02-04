Irish teenager celebrates birthday by signing first pro contract with Spurs

IRELAND UNDERAGE STRIKER Troy Parrott has been awarded his first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur, marking the next step in his exciting development.

The highly-rated Dubliner, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has starred for Tottenham’s underage sides this season, while also training with Mauricio Pochettino’s first team.

Parrott in action against Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup last month. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Parrott has made seven appearances for Tottenham’s U23 side this term, while demonstrating his prolific goalscoring ability by netting 11 goals in just seven outings in the U18 Premier League.

A product of Belvedere FC, Parrott was a key member of Colin O’Brien’s Ireland side who enjoyed an impressive Uefa U17 Championship campaign last summer, scoring three times during the tournament.

His performances in green earned him a move to Spurs in July, and Parrott has progressed through to a full-time professional contract with the North London club in the space of just six months.

Following an injury to Harry Kane, the young forward has been on the periphery of Tottenham’s first-team squad in recent weeks but has yet to be called up by Pochettino.

Birthday boy 🎊🎉 the best gift I could of asked for, delighted to sign my first professional contract with @SpursOfficial , proud moment for me and my family 💙 pic.twitter.com/z7exC2QiiL — Troy Parrott (@troyparrott9) February 4, 2019

