Irish striker Parrott bags four goals for Spurs in the Uefa Youth League

TOTTENHAM’S U19S hammered Red Star Belgrade at home in the Uefa Youth League this afternoon — and Irish striker Troy Parrott was undoubtedly the star man.

With one point from their opening two Group B matches heading into the game, Ryan Mason’s side were in real need of a favourable result against the Serbian opponents.

And Spurs got off to the perfect start with J’Neil Bennett opening the scoring after just three minutes.

Bennett then turned provider on the half-hour mark — feeding Ireland U21 striker Parrott.

The Dubliner let the through ball run beyond him before rifling it into the roof of the net with his left foot.

Two minutes later, Parrott got a bit of luck to double his tally. The Red Star defence allowed a long ball to bounce and Stefan Mitrovic then headed back to his goalkeeper. Andrija Katic failed to collect, however, and quick thinking saw Parrott scoop into an empty net after he had taken a tumble.

A quality finish from Red Star captain Borisav Burmaz late in the first half meant Spurs led 3-1 heading into the interval.

Tottenham midfielder Max Robson stretched their lead shortly after the break, but Malcahi Walcott then turned a cross into his own net from the restart to make it 4-2.

On 75 minutes, Dennis Cirken was fouled in the box and Parrott stepped up to complete his hat-trick with a clinical finish from the spot.

Substitute Kion Etete got in on the act with a goal in the dying minutes, before Parrott added a fourth to leave Spurs fans calling for Mauricio Pochettino to hand him his Premier League debut.

Incredibly, the game ended 9-2.

What an afternoon for Troy Parrott ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



The Ireland U21 striker bagged four goals as Spurs ran riot against Red Star in the UEFA Youth League ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GPhwArL0pg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2019 Source: Football on BT Sport /Twitter

