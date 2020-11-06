BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Parrott returns to Irish Under 21 side for crunch Euro qualifiers

The Tottenham striker – on loan at Millwall – missed the Italy game last month with injury.

By Garry Doyle Friday 6 Nov 2020, 11:48 AM
48 minutes ago 739 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5257664
Parrott returns to the Under 21 squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Parrott returns to the Under 21 squad.
Parrott returns to the Under 21 squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TROY PARROTT AND Michael Obafemi are aiming to make history with the Irish Under 21 side ahead of this month’s crucial European championship qualifiers.

A solitary point separates the top four teams in Group 1, with Jim Crawford’s side currently sitting in second place, behind Italy only on goal difference.

Ireland Under-19 international Mark McGuinness is called up for the first time, and joins the uncapped group of Ed McGinty, Luca Connell, Anthony Scully and Joshua Kayode.

Senior internationals Lee O’Connor, Jason Knight, Obafemi and Parrott are also included in Crawford’s squad for the two matches.

Despite making his debut last month, Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone misses out on the upcoming two games with injury.

“It’s a massive two games”, Jim Crawford told FAI.ie. “A top two finish is still within our hands in this group, and that’s a brilliant position to be in, going into these matches.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We’ll miss the lack of fans in Tallaght Stadium for the Iceland game, but we hope to put on a show for the fans in both games, and qualify for the European Championships.”

Ireland have never made it to the finals at this age-range before.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad
Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)
Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town, on loan from Arsenal), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)
Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Luca Connell (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Scully (Lincoln City), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)
Attackers: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee, on loan from Celtic), Zack Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

UEFA Under-21 European Championship Qualifier – Group 1
15/11 – Republic of Ireland v Iceland, Tallaght Stadium, 12.30pm (Live on eir Sport)
18/11 – Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland, Beggen, 4.30pm (Irish time)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie