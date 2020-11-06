Parrott returns to Irish Under 21 side for crunch Euro qualifiers

Parrott returns to the Under 21 squad.

TROY PARROTT AND Michael Obafemi are aiming to make history with the Irish Under 21 side ahead of this month’s crucial European championship qualifiers.

A solitary point separates the top four teams in Group 1, with Jim Crawford’s side currently sitting in second place, behind Italy only on goal difference.

Ireland Under-19 international Mark McGuinness is called up for the first time, and joins the uncapped group of Ed McGinty, Luca Connell, Anthony Scully and Joshua Kayode.

Senior internationals Lee O’Connor, Jason Knight, Obafemi and Parrott are also included in Crawford’s squad for the two matches.

Despite making his debut last month, Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone misses out on the upcoming two games with injury.

“It’s a massive two games”, Jim Crawford told FAI.ie. “A top two finish is still within our hands in this group, and that’s a brilliant position to be in, going into these matches.”

“We’ll miss the lack of fans in Tallaght Stadium for the Iceland game, but we hope to put on a show for the fans in both games, and qualify for the European Championships.”

Ireland have never made it to the finals at this age-range before.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town, on loan from Arsenal), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Luca Connell (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Scully (Lincoln City), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)

Attackers: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee, on loan from Celtic), Zack Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

UEFA Under-21 European Championship Qualifier – Group 1

15/11 – Republic of Ireland v Iceland, Tallaght Stadium, 12.30pm (Live on eir Sport)

18/11 – Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland, Beggen, 4.30pm (Irish time)