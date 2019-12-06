This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trubisky's four TDs lead Bears past slumping Cowboys

The third defeat on the trot heaps further pressure on under-fire Dallas head coach Jason Garrett.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Dec 2019, 7:54 AM
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
MITCHELL TRUBISKY LED the way as the Chicago Bears boosted their NFL playoff hopes with a 31-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Bears quarterback Trubisky had four total touchdowns to help Chicago (7-6) to a third consecutive win on Thursday.

Trubisky – who finished 23 of 31 for 244 yards – threw three TD passes, while he also rushed for one against the slumping Cowboys in Chicago.

After being held scoreless in the second and third quarters, the Cowboys (6-7) rallied to outscore the Bears 17-7 in the final period.

However, the Bears held on to see off the Cowboys at Soldier Field and heap further pressure on under-fire head coach Jason Garrett following a third straight loss.

The Cowboys struck first on the road – running back Ezekiel Elliott rushing for a two-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining in the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead.

That was as good as it got for the Cowboys, with the Bears taking control courtesy of Trubisky’s arm.

Trubisky connected with Allen Robinson on a five-yard touchdown pass to level the game at 7-7, after the Bears QB had highlighted the drive by throwing a 30-yard pass to JP Holtz.

The Bears settled for a 36-yard field goal, which Eddy Pineiro converted, before they moved 17-7 ahead thanks to Trubisky’s pass to Robinson with 10 seconds remaining in the half.

That lead stretched out to 24-7 in the third quarter when a 14-yard touchdown pass from Trubisky found Anthony Miller, though Elliott’s two-yard TD run reduced the deficit with 15 minutes remaining.

But Trubisky dashed the Cowboys’ hopes after he ran for a 23-yard TD of his own to give the Bears a 31-14 advantage, with Dak Prescott’s touchdown pass to Amari Cooper not enough for Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Prescott was 27 of 49 for 334 yards and a touchdown.

