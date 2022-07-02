Tsitsipas says Kyrgios is 'a bully' with 'evil side'

Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing the third set during his Men's Singles third round match.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS branded Nick Kyrgios “a bully” with an “evil side” after losing a stormy Wimbledon clash on Saturday.

“It’s constant bullying, that’s what he does,” the Greek fourth seed said in his post-match press conference after the third-round match.

“He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies.”

He added: “He has some good traits in his character, as well. But… he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”

The mercurial Australian prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the match, during which both players were warned by the umpire.

Kyrgios, in his own press conference, said he understood why Tsitsipas would be upset after losing two times in recent weeks, including in Halle.

“Maybe he should figure out how to beat me a couple more times first and then get to that,” he said.

