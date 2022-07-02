Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios is 'a bully' with 'evil side'

The mercurial Australian prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the match, during which both players were warned by the umpire.

By AFP Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 10:57 PM
51 minutes ago 1,862 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5806450
Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing the third set during his Men's Singles third round match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing the third set during his Men's Singles third round match.
Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing the third set during his Men's Singles third round match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS branded Nick Kyrgios “a bully” with an “evil side” after losing a stormy Wimbledon clash on Saturday.

“It’s constant bullying, that’s what he does,” the Greek fourth seed said in his post-match press conference after the third-round match.

“He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies.”

He added: “He has some good traits in his character, as well. But… he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”

The mercurial Australian prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the match, during which both players were warned by the umpire.

Kyrgios, in his own press conference, said he understood why Tsitsipas would be upset after losing two times in recent weeks, including in Halle.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Maybe he should figure out how to beat me a couple more times first and then get to that,” he said.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie